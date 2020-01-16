Advanced search

Popular preschool moves onto Mead Vale school site

PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 January 2020

Julie McCallum manager and joint owner of Play and Learn Preschool with staff and children, pictured with head teacher Jason Nicolaides in their new building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Julie McCallum manager and joint owner of Play and Learn Preschool with staff and children, pictured with head teacher Jason Nicolaides in their new building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A thriving preschool has moved onto a school site in Worle.

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Play and Learn Preschool is now based at Mead Vale Primary School, in Kestrel Drive.

The preschool, which has been running for four years, previously met at Mead Vale Community Centre.

However, Mead Vale Primary School was keen for the preschool to be based on the site.

Play and Learn Preschool Julie McCallum (manager/joint owner) and children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool Julie McCallum (manager/joint owner) and children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More: Outstanding Ofsted for Worle preschool.

Owners Julie McCallum and Julie Ross said: "We were very happy to move our preschool as the children benefit from being on a school site and it's a good transition for them when they start school.

"We have many years of experience in working with young children and their families and for our first Ofsted inspection we were graded outstanding in all areas."

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Julie McCallum and Julie Ross own another Play and Learn Preschool which is based at Worle Village Primary School.

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Play and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTONPlay and Learn Preschool children in their building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Employee who ‘destroyed’ Nailsea family business spared jail

Kirstie Port was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Police confirm indentity of body found during a search last week

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Family dedicates tribute to mother who died after falling from flat

Catherines family described her as a loving wife and a mother in an emotional tribute. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Businesses to pore over plans to help Portishead ‘thrive’ over next decade

A small businesses meeting will be held at Portishead Folk Hall on Tuesday.

Popular preschool moves onto Mead Vale school site

Julie McCallum manager and joint owner of Play and Learn Preschool with staff and children, pictured with head teacher Jason Nicolaides in their new building at Mead Vale School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Ashton & Backwell boss Jones asks team to ‘be braver’ at Bishop Sutton

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton and Backwell United during their draw with Devizes Town. (Picture: Sarah Robbins)

Clevedon man finds ‘shell of bomb’ while clearing garden

Nigel found a bomb whilst clearing a garden

Clevedon youngsters join protest against expansion location for special school

Children and adults protesting against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfield Walk in Clevedon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists