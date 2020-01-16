Popular preschool moves onto Mead Vale school site
PUBLISHED: 11:00 17 January 2020
Archant
A thriving preschool has moved onto a school site in Worle.
Play and Learn Preschool is now based at Mead Vale Primary School, in Kestrel Drive.
The preschool, which has been running for four years, previously met at Mead Vale Community Centre.
However, Mead Vale Primary School was keen for the preschool to be based on the site.
Owners Julie McCallum and Julie Ross said: "We were very happy to move our preschool as the children benefit from being on a school site and it's a good transition for them when they start school.
"We have many years of experience in working with young children and their families and for our first Ofsted inspection we were graded outstanding in all areas."
Julie McCallum and Julie Ross own another Play and Learn Preschool which is based at Worle Village Primary School.