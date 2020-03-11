Concerned villagers launch petition against possible postal sorting office closure

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon Archant

Residents of a North Somerset village have launched a petition against the closure of their Royal Mail sorting office.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In February, this newspaper reported that Royal Mail had plans to shut the sorting office in Yatton, which it denied - despite claims that management held meetings with employees confirming the move.

Riannon Martinson, who created the petition, said respondents were worried about the knock-on effects for the post office, considered by many to be a 'community hub'.

She said: 'With Yatton and the surrounding villages growing in size, taking away yet another valued service is simply ridiculous, and I sincerely hope Royal Mail takes that into consideration.'

In the event of a closure, villagers would have to use the sorting office in Clevedon.

The petition, which has reached more than 2,000 signatures, states: 'There are huge concerns that losing the Royal Mail business will put the counter service in jeopardy, and our growing community of 9,000 people - already without a bank - cannot afford to lose such a vital lifeline and community hub.

'The services that will be moved to Sixways in Clevedon will not be accessible to many of the most vulnerable within our community, as there are no public transport links.'

North Somerset councillor Steve Bridger said the village could not afford to lose the business.

He said: 'The post office provides vital services to the community. We don't have a bank, and 94 per cent of the people use the post office regularly.

'I don't think anything is likely to happen now before April because I know a meeting is taking place in early April.

'The online petition has reached 2,000 signatures - there's a lot of concerns in the village.

'I don't know whether they will change their decision. We're putting pressure on the online petition.

'We can't afford to lose the business in Yatton, it's growing.

'There are 9,000 people, effectively. It's more than just a post office - it is a community hub.

'We are hopeful they will reconsider.'

A spokesman for Royal Mail said: 'There is nothing to report at this stage - discussions are still ongoing.

'A meeting is due to be rescheduled - but I can't confirm when, at this time.'

To sign the petition, visit www.bit.ly/3aiK2to