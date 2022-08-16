News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Backwell solar energy company to expand into Clevedon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:15 AM August 16, 2022
North Somerset-based solar energy specialist Solarsense is moving into new larger office space in Clevedon.

A Backwell solar energy company will now expand its offices into Clevedon after experiencing 'ongoing rapid growth'.

Solarsense is one of the oldest solar energy companies in the UK and recently won the renewable energy project of the year from the Business Green Leader Awards for its work with Avon Fire and Rescue.

The company has now reported a 120 per cent growth last year, and expects to increase its turnover within the next five years as more people turn to renewables.

The new premises in Clevedon will enable Solarsense to double the size of its operation and its team to support future growth ambitions.

Managing Director and joint founder of Solarsense, Stephen Barrett, said: "Moving into our new premises marks a big step forward in the expansion of the business.

"Our vision has always been about changing the way that UK is powered for the benefit of the environment, and by growing our team we will be able to help more companies switch over to solar energy and reduce carbon emissions.

"I’m delighted to have welcomed eight new recruits to the team this year and look forward to working together towards a more sustainable future."


