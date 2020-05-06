Advanced search

There with you: Virtual quotes to get people moving after lockdown ends

PUBLISHED: 14:00 07 May 2020

The Yeates team carrying out a home removal.

The Yeates team carrying out a home removal.

Archant

A family-run firm which was founded more than a century ago is offering virtual removal quotes to get people moving as soon as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, removals which were already booked in were completed, but all others were suspended following Government guidelines, causing a major headache for homeowners, removal firms, estate agents and solicitors. Clevedon-based Yeates Removals and Self Storage is providing customers with virtual quotes via WhatsApp or Facebook so they can book in their moves for a later date.

Managing director James Griffin said: “Getting things going again as quickly as possible will be vital to ensuring chains don’t break down and set people back to square one again.”

As well as increased hygiene routines, new measures could include owners having to leave their home during the process and using more vehicles so workers do not have to travel together.

Further information is available via 01275 877900, info@yeates.co.uk or www.yeates.co.uk



Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

MetroWest project will be 'essential to economic recovery of North Somerset'

An artist's impression of what Portishead station would look like once built. Picture: MetroWest.

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Portishead road widening scheme worth £1.6m starts this week

Traffic in Wyndham Way.Picture: Zak Ghent

GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON



