There with you: Virtual quotes to get people moving after lockdown ends

The Yeates team carrying out a home removal. Archant

A family-run firm which was founded more than a century ago is offering virtual removal quotes to get people moving as soon as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Since the coronavirus lockdown, removals which were already booked in were completed, but all others were suspended following Government guidelines, causing a major headache for homeowners, removal firms, estate agents and solicitors. Clevedon-based Yeates Removals and Self Storage is providing customers with virtual quotes via WhatsApp or Facebook so they can book in their moves for a later date.

Managing director James Griffin said: “Getting things going again as quickly as possible will be vital to ensuring chains don’t break down and set people back to square one again.”

As well as increased hygiene routines, new measures could include owners having to leave their home during the process and using more vehicles so workers do not have to travel together.

Further information is available via 01275 877900, info@yeates.co.uk or www.yeates.co.uk