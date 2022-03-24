More than £380,000 in council debts to be written off

Council tax debts are among those being written off by North Somerset Council - Credit: LDRS

More than £380,000 in debts owed to taxpayers is set to be written off.

The sum is the total of write-offs set to be approved by North Somerset Council (NSC).

Among them is more than £66,000 in business rate debts set to be written off after company bosses absconded.

Two firms racked up the bills between 2003 and 2019, according to NSC.

Now, the council is also set to write off £80,000 it is owed in business rates after two companies were dissolved, and nearly £85,000 after a firm went insolvent.

Insolvency is also the reason given for writing off £12,500 in lost council tax income, while a £13,000 bill clocked between 2001 and 2020 was cleared after the debtor died.

The council will wipe off a further £137,000 in “sundry debts”.

In four cases, the money was owed by people who have died, moved into a care home or have no fixed abode and so have no assets.

Councillor Ashley Cartman is set to sign off the decision to “cease recovery actions” for the sums – totalling more than £380,000 – because all options available to the council had been exhausted.