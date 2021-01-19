North Somerset Council urges businesses to apply for grant funding

Published: 12:00 PM January 19, 2021

Businesses in North Somerset are being encouraged to come forward to claim grant funding they are entitled to.

North Somerset Council is urging businesses which have been negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to get in touch via its dedicated phone line or email address.

The authority will then work with those businesses to identify which grants they can claim for and help them to apply for the funding.

North Somerset Council's executive member for business, economy and employment, Mark Canniford, said: "Since the start of the pandemic, there have been lots of announcements by Government about support for businesses with new grants becoming available as more restrictions are imposed.

North Somerset Councillor, Mark Canniford. - Credit: Archant

"As a result, there are lots of different grants available depending on things like the type of business, number of employees and rateable value. We can help our local businesses to navigate these grants and identify which ones they are eligible for.”

North Somerset Council has so far has given out £46million of Government grants to around 4,000 businesses across the area. However, the authority believes there are still many businesses in the district which could be eligible for one or more of the various grants available but have not yet come forward.

Cllr Canniford added: "I am concerned that some businesses are missing out on the funding they are entitled to, even those businesses who have already been awarded grants may be entitled to other grants.

"These are grants not loans, so businesses will not have to pay the money back. We have been given this funding by Government and want to make sure it reaches the businesses that need it.

“We don't want to have to return the money to the Government.

"So, if you run a business in North Somerset that has been affected in any way by this awful pandemic, get in touch with us and we will help you claim any grants you are entitled to and then get that money to you as quickly as possible."

Businesses are being encouraged to contact the council's business grants team on 01934 888114 or email businessgrants@n-somerset.gov.uk