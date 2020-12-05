Nominate your Portishead community hero to win a salon pamper package

Published: 12:00 PM December 5, 2020

People are being invited to nominate a Portishead community hero who will win a luxury pamper package from a hair and beauty salon in the town.

Portishead Tonic Hair and Beauty House, in Combe Road, is welcoming nominations from members of the community to enter the competition which will benefit someone in town who they feel has gone the extra mile to help others during this difficult year.

The new year luxury pamper package, which is available for men and women, offers a range of treatments for the winner to choose from, and the salon launched the initiative to reward a member of the community who is going above and beyond in Portishead.

Going pink at Tonic Hair and Beauty. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

Tonic co-owner, Nadine Johnson, said: “Self-care has never been more important and at Tonic, we want to give away a new year luxury pamper package to someone who deserves it.

“A treat that will allow them to take some me time and relax, knowing they are appreciated.”

The package offers treatments ranging from a hot stones massage, which helps relax achy muscles, ease tension and boost circulation to aroma-flex, which combines a relaxing back, neck and shoulder massage with reflexology to relieve tension and reduce stress.

Nadine added: “We all need to support each other through this pandemic and offering some much-needed pampering to a member of the local community who is going above and beyond, which is a small way for us to give something back.”

Recently, the salon raised almost £300 for inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) research after discovering that local mum, Heidi Loughlin, who is living with the condition, said that there is no funding available for research into this type of cancer.

To nominate a deserving community hero in Portishead, get in touch with the salon to explain why the person nominated deserves pampering in less than 100 words.

To send in a nomination, email enquiries@tonichairandbeautyhouse.com or enter via post before December 20.

Tonic will announce the winner of the competition on Christmas Eve and three runners up will each receive a goody bag containing hair and beauty products.