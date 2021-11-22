Nightclub conversion approved

People could soon be living in Nailsea’s one and only nightclub.

Decades shut its doors for the last time in 2015 and sold before it was due to go to auction this summer, when it had a guide price of £375,000.

Planning permission has been granted to convert the premises into seven flats in a project property agents Hollis Morgan had estimated could be worth £1.4million.

Three Magnets Planning said it was effectively reviving plans approved in 2017 that had since lapsed.

The car-free scheme was approved last week by North Somerset Council to help meet its housing shortfall.

Officers said: “While the loss of the night club has the potential to impact upon Nailsea’s night time economy, it is understood that the unit has stood empty for some time and it is reasonable to assume that those who used to visit the premises will have naturally dispersed elsewhere.

“The proposal would contribute to the town’s housing stock by providing smaller and more affordable residential units suitable for first time buyers and those needing to downsize.

“The proposal would reuse an existing building within the town of Nailsea to create seven small and affordable dwellings. Any harm resulting from the proposal would not significantly outweigh the benefits of the scheme.”