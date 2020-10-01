New owners plan to grow successful estate agency

Advanced search

An independent estate agency in North Somerset has been taken over by new owners.

Westcoast Properties, which has offices in Weston, Burnham, Nailsea, Portishead and Patchway in North Bristol, has been bought by its management team with the aim of expanding the family-run business.

Director Nicholas Webber and associate finance director Lindsay Pickles have taken over the estate agency, although previous owners Martin and Kay Crees will remain a core part of the business. Martin has taken on the role of non-executive director.

Lindsay, who joined the firm in 2010, said: “Having both worked with Martin and Kay for the past 10 and 15 years respectively we were delighted to be offered this amazing opportunity to continue growing such a highly-regarded company.

“We’re both immensely looking forward to the future at Westcoast Properties.”

