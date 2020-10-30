New owner for Hunters estate agents

The team at Hunters estate agents in Portishead. Archant

A new owner has taken over a well-known estate agents in Portishead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kody Allen, from Portishead, is the new franchise owner of Hunters, in High Street.

Kody, set up the estate agency in Bristol in 2014 and set his sights on owning an agency in his home town.

He now has four offices and is supported by a dedicated team who all live locally.

The staff are passionate about the area and sponsor the under 10s team at Portishead Town Football Club to show their support for the community.

Branch manager Adam Barrington said: “It is fantastic to be working in the area I live and know very well, already being able to help local people to sell their homes and find their dream properties.

“I have a very approachable and hardworking team who will go above and beyond to help, and are noticing fantastic results so early on.

“Our staff range from 25 to 65 so we have someone from every age group to help customers find their perfect house.”

The hard-working team has a wealth of experience in the industry and offers a bespoke and person-centred service to its customers.