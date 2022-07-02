Firm's new depot at Avonmouth creates 10 jobs

A firm which provides access platforms for workers at height has moved its depot out of Bristol to North Somerset - bringing new jobs with it.

Nationwide Platforms has relocated its Bristol depot from Ashton Gate to Avonmouth, in a move to establish a new flagship outpost in the South West.

The move is a major investment to develop Nationwide Platform’s largest depot in the UK, aiming to change the way the company operates in the area.

More machines have been purchased to supplement the relocated fleet, giving customers more choice as the number and variety of machines available increases by almost 30%, the company said.

There has been a focus on sustainability when sourcing these new machines, with the vast majority being either electric or hybrid.

Nationwide Platforms, which was founded in 1994, is also creating new jobs at the Avonmouth depot.

An additional 10 employees have already been recruited to increase the size of the on-site call centre, while another 10 are being recruited to establish an engineering night shift by September.

This will mean the total number of jobs at the depot will have increased by about a third since the move to ensure customers receive swift and efficient service.

James Clewer, head of sales and operations for Nationwide Platform’s South West region, said: "This new depot is a gamechanger for us.

"It’s an incredibly exciting project, and a sign of the company going from strength to strength.

"We're delighted to be investing in a larger facility and to be recruiting and training more local people, which will enable us to improve the service we offer to our customers."

Also, following the success of its ground-breaking virtual reality simulators at its training centre in Cosby, a VR facility has also been introduced at Avonmouth.

This provides operators with a true-to-life experience of operating access platforms in a safe and controlled environment.

For more information about Nationwide Platforms visit www.nationwideplatforms.co.uk.