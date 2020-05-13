Boss of Nailsea carpet firm retires

Neil O'Rourke and Steve Williams in the store in 2015. Archant

After more than 37 years at the helm of a family-run flooring specialist in Nailsea, managing director Steve Williams has hung up his tape measure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After more than 37 years at the helm of a family-run flooring specialist in Nailsea, managing director Steve Williams has hung up his tape measure.

Mendip Carpets, in High Street, has been in business for almost 50 years, with Steve leaving it in the safe hands of Neil O’Rourke, who has been involved with the company for nearly 30 years himself, as a fitter and director.

Neil will be joined by Richard Smith, who also has extensive knowledge of the trade, most recently as a specialist fitter of bespoke natural flooring and striped carpets, as shop manager.

Neil played nearly 1,000 games for Clevedon Rugby Club and has lived in the Clevedon area his whole life.

He is excited to take up the new challenge and assures customers it will be business as usual once lockdown is over.

He said: “We would like to thank Steve and his father Bob, who started the business almost half a century ago on the same High Street site, for their hard work that has made Mendip Carpets one of the foremost carpet companies in the South West.

“The new challenge is very exciting, and we can assure our existing, loyal customers that it will be service as normal.

“We will continue to be a member of the Associated Carpet Group, which is a network of more than 300 stores that together can obtain the best prices from the most respected manufacturers in the industry.

“In addition to this, we are members of the Carpet Foundation which governs the trading standards of its members, assuring our customers of extended guarantees and protection.”

During the lockdown, work has continued in-store to create dedicated areas for each specific flooring type, including laminate, wood, Karndean and natural flooring, as well as carpet, rugs and vinyl.

Mendip also offers a ‘take home and try before you buy’ policy on all rugs and an extensive range of window blinds.

All measuring is done free of charge at a time to suit, and all quotes will be received within one day of measuring.

Neil added: “We probably the best selection of rugs in the area and an extensive range of window blinds.

“For new and old customers alike, please drop in to see us, and you will be assured of a warm welcome.”