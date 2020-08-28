Advanced search

Business donates bins to care homes and hospices

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 August 2020

Generous staff from a Nailsea business have donated scores of pedal bins to care homes and hospices.

Brabantia, which is based in Blackfriars Road, gave out 180 of its bins to homes and charities in the area including Silver Trees Care Home and Sycamore Lodge, in Nailsea, Adlington House in Portishead and Children’s Hospice South West in Wraxall.

Operations director Daryll Thomas wanted to donate the equipment to help staff who are caring for others during the pandemic.

He said: “As a business we pride ourselves on values that we live and breathe, and as such we wanted to give back to the local community by making a donation of various pedal bins.

“We chose the pedal bin as it allows for hands-free waste disposal, helping to prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses, which of course we’re all very conscious of at the moment.”

