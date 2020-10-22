New business supplying PPE to charities and care homes

A new company from Nailsea has been helping to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for care homes, councils and charities.

Craig Eddy started Rapid Fire Supplies in November 2019 after leaving a 20-year career in logistics with Royal Mail and City Sprint.

The business started trading in April, but Craig said he soon realised it would not survive for long unless it adapted.

Nikki Little joined the company later that month and they began supplying PPE and hygiene products to people on the frontline.

He said: “We utilised our network and focused on providing PPE, hygiene and workplace safety equipment for care homes, councils and charities.

“We used Applegate – an Exeter-based company – who have been brilliant, and we have been working with Allegro Logistics, again they have been really supportive.

“From a standing start, we have taken sales of £80,000 in the first six months and are looking to grow.

“Our latest project was supplying a return to work pack for all of the Alzheimer’s Society frontline workers in their preparations for face-to-face working again.”

The packs included medical masks, face shields, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes and they were delivered to people’s home addresses as an extra safety precaution.

They have also set up a replenishment scheme to deliver more supplies when they are needed.

The philosophy of Rapid Fire Supplies is to partner with businesses to buy products at low a price and pass on the saving to their customers.

Craig added: “Supporting frontline workers is essential, these are invaluable services for the most vulnerable in society who often require specialist knowledge and care.

“Frontline workers provide services to the most needy, the least we can do is ensure they’re as safe as possible, which in turn protects the vulnerable people they’re caring for.

“It has been a frustrating time for many charities navigating coronavirus and, while continuing to provide remote support to vulnerable service users, bespoke schemes like this will enable services to plan for face to face delivery once again.

“Since supplying the Alzheimer’s Society, we have continued to source products to aid charities and businesses within their work.”