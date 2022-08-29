Nailsea pub re-opens after £350,000 refurbishment

The Moorend Spout in Nailsea has reopened - Credit: Punch Pubs & Co

A landmark Nailsea pub has re-opened after a £350,000 refurbishment.

The Moorend Spout, in Union Street, was renovated by owner Punch Pubs & Co, with management partners Mel and Chris Lippett taking the helm.

The pub, which dates back to the 17th Century, has been transformed, revitalising the historic site for the local community and visitors to the village, Punch said.

Inside, the spacious bar and restaurant have been modernised, enhancing the flooring, seating, and dining area to maximise guest comfort and the natural charm and atmosphere of the pub.

Management partner Chris, an experienced chef, has also prepared a brand-new menu featuring pub classics to suit any occasion and mood.

With delicious takes on traditional favourites like a handmade chicken and ham pie with buttery mashed potato that are perfect for a mid-week treat and a show-stopping Sunday roast, guests cannot fail to leave with a smile, the new landlords said.

Mel and Chris, who have lived locally for several years, said they aim to provide a home-away-from-home traditional pub that everyone loves visiting.

Mel said: "We're excited to reintroduce the Moorend Spout to the local community.

"The investment from Punch has allowed for some great upgrades and modernisation throughout that will certainly make guests happy.

"The new menu is already proving popular, which is great, and we cannot wait to meet and get to know all our guests."

Punch has also relandscaped the pub's expansive garden and outdoor space with new and improved bench seating and festoon lighting.

The pub will also serve as an essential refreshments stop for those out walking and exploring the Avon and Somerset countryside.

Senior operations manager for Punch, Rupert Reeves, added: "We're incredibly proud to have been able to significantly invest in this pub and offer it a new lease of life.

"Its new menu and revitalised and characterful features make it somewhere for all to enjoy, and I have no doubt, with Mel and Chris leading the way, this pub will thrive at the heart of its community, ensuring its success for many years to come."

