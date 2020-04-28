Portishead marketing expert offering free course to charities
PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 April 2020
A Portishead-based marketing expert is offering her expertise to charities for free to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic.
Ros Conkie is offering her marketing strategy workshop free to charities, community interest companies and social enterprises.
With fundraising events cancelled and charity shops all closed, non-profits are being forced to find creative ways to they raise money, promote their services, and recruit volunteers.
The self-guided online course will enable participants to create a basic strategy and a one-page marketing plan and topics including identifying customers, value proposition, what needs to be achieved, the customer journey and planning.
Ms Conkie said:“The process is just as valuable if the customer is a donor, volunteer or service user.
“The online workshop will give charities clarity on how they can adapt to survive this pandemic.”
For more information visit www.rosconkie.com/onedaymm
