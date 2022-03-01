Nailsea shop closed after selling booze and vapes to underage teens

A Nailsea shop will not reopen after being stripped of its licence for selling alcohol and vapes to underage teens.

A mum told Avon and Somerset Police her 15-year-old son had bought vodka and Jack Daniel’s from Nailsea International Store and staff made no attempt to check his age.

She said it was “common knowledge” among his friends that “anyone underage” could get served, especially on a Friday, and two underage school girls had bought vapes during his visit.

Nailsea School said the Colliers Walk business was causing “huge” safeguarding concerns and putting its students at risk.

Police and trading standards officers swooped on the business after a parent’s anonymous tip-off that youngsters were being led through it to buy illegal tobacco from a car.

Owner Nadjet Mosher was seen trying to put the keys to his Vauxhall Astra in a bin, North Somerset Council’s licensing subcommittee heard, and two holdalls full of illegal tobacco products were found on the back seats.

Mr Mosher admitted guilt but said he was ill when his associate made underage sales that became well known among Nailsea School students and prompted safeguarding concerns.

Police licensing officer Andy Jones told councillors on February 28: “Mr Mosher has shown no understanding of his responsibilities and licence conditions and his attempts to show due process and evidence of basic paper records within the shop can best be described as shambolic.

“I have included trading standards’ evidence in the application in showing a pattern of behaviour by Mr Mosher in trying to deceive the authorities in making illegal sales to his main customer base being schoolchildren without any consideration to public health or safety.

“The police feel they have no option but to ask the committee to revoke the premises licence.”

Mr Mosher, who also has a shop in Filton in Bristol, said he was ill when the underage sales were made.

He told the hearing: “I am guilty. I do apologise for everything. I told my staff not to sell to under 18s. I didn’t know about it.”

Mr Mosher said he shut the store in January and it would not reopen. He had already offered to surrender the premises licence when councillors voted to revoke it.