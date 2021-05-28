Budget hotel opens in Portishead

Published: 12:00 PM May 28, 2021

A new Ibis Budget has opened in the centre of Portishead.

Hotel staff were ‘raring to go’ and threw open the doors to the hotel on May 17.

Ibis Budget Portishead, in Harbour Road, is joining the global Ibis Budget brand, having previously operated as a Travelodge.

The hotel features 60 bedrooms, has free Wi-Fi as standard and operates with ALLSAFE health, safety and wellbeing guidance from the Accor group, which Ibis Budget is part of.

Ibis Budget in Harbour Road. - Credit: AGO Hotels

The hotel was finally able to open this month following a successful lease to AGO Hotels.

You may also want to watch:

Co-founder of AGO Hotels, Lionel Benjamin, said the hotel opening was a huge day for the hospitality industry.

He added: “This has been one of the worst-hit sectors during the Covid pandemic. Now with the lifting of restrictions, we are so pleased to finally be opening the doors of the new Ibis Budget Portishead.

“Our teams across all of our hotels are raring to go, and we look forward to providing a comfortable and affordable setting in Portishead for those travelling for work, enjoying a staycation or visiting friends and family.”

Ibis Budget in Harbour Road. - Credit: AGO Hotels

AGO Hotels launched in July 2020 as an alternative platform for hotel owners and operators, specialising in the budget hotels sector.

Ibis Budget is the number one budget hotel brand in Europe and AGO Hotels has a 25-year lease at the site in Portishead.

Co-founder of AGO Hotels, Vivian Watts, said: “It is fantastic to see UK hotels turning the lights back on, and we are especially pleased to be able to open the doors to our new Ibis Budget hotel in Portishead.

“Despite launching AGO in the height of the pandemic, our distinctive hybrid lease model has shown its resilience in tough market conditions and we have continued to grow rapidly.

The views in Portishead. - Credit: AGO Hotels

“Now, we are looking forward to welcoming guests into our existing hotels, as well as continuing to look for new locations across the UK.”

Ibis Budget hotels are located near major routes, airports and a growing number of city centres in more than 20 countries around the globe.

The brand is part of Accor, a world-leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.