Affordable homes, eatery, spa, gym and office space plans for Marina Gardens

Published: 6:00 AM October 20, 2020 Updated: 10:37 AM November 11, 2020

A developer is in the process of buying the vacant Marina Gardens retirement complex in Portishead.

Alliance Homes is in the first stages of buying the development from retirement living provider, PegasusLife.

Subject to planning, Alliance Homes has pledged to transform the complex, dubbed Olditz by locals, into affordable housing, as well as a range of additional facilities including a café and restaurant area, spa and hydro pool, a gym and office and meeting space.

The company has proposed 65 of the Marina Gardens homes will be for social rent, 38 allocated for shared ownership and 24 will be available on rent to buy.

Alliance Homes is also considering the long-term use of the development’s facilities and opportunities to be used for community benefit.

Alliance Homes board member and Portishead South Ward councillor, Huw James, said: “Portishead is an area where housing affordability is an issue for many.

“Alliance Homes has shown real ambition in providing a large development with 100 percent affordable housing right at the centre of the town - especially bringing 65 homes for social rent.

“This is a real win for Portishead and North Somerset.”

The Marina Gardens site was completed in the summer of 2019, which was designed as an open market sale scheme for luxury retirement living.

The site has remained vacant following a reduction in demand for assisted living homes in the area, prompting alternative opportunities to be considered.

Director of investment at Alliance Homes, Iain Lock, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for Alliance Homes and will bring much-needed affordable housing to Portishead – an area we know is characterised by high demand for housing coupled with affordability challenges.

“We are in the early stages of the transaction and will be engaging with the local community as part of the planning process. Ultimately, we want to create vibrant and sustainable communities where customers can thrive, and we believe our proposals will add considerable value to the town.”

Alliance Homes plans to develop 2,000 homes for sale and rent in the next 10 years, many of which will be in North Somerset.