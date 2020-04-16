Advanced search

There with you: No running out of gas − not on Hensons’ watch

PUBLISHED: 14:39 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 16 April 2020

Hensons senior partner Stuart Burdge delivering the gas to the Ealys.

Saving a Nailsea couple from running out of gas is all in a day’s work for estate agents Hensons, whose staff regularly keep in contact with clients.

Carol Rossiter, of Nailsea, has been extra attentive to older, vulnerable or remote clients and a chat with one last week turned into a plea for help.

Jackie Ealy and her husband David have been housebound since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as David has a chronic medical condition.

They had noticed their gas bottle, which fuels their cooker, was almost empty. They had tried their usual suppliers but either could not get through by phone or were told they could not currently deliver to their home.

But after a quick call to Hensons senior partner Stuart Burdge, who called his friend, Brian Marshall at Nailsea Patio Supplies, Stuart managed to deliver a large gas bottle to the couple’s drive, with the help of his 15-year-old son Jack.

