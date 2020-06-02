Advanced search

New care home ‘more important than ever in the current climate’

PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 June 2020

Helping Hands care centre has opened in Portishead. Picture: Helping Hands

Helping Hands

A new care centre has opened in Portishead.

Home care specialist and family-run business Helping Hands has recently launched 21 new branches across the UK, with plans to open more later in the year.

The company was founded in 1989 and employs more than 6,000 carers, which promises to provide both care for residents and job opportunities for carers in Portishead and the surrounding areas.

As well as providing specialised care to those in need, particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak, the branches also brings extra vacancies for those who are looking for care work in the district.

Claire Garside is the branch manager at Helping Hands Portishead. She said: “We strive on providing outstanding care to the customers we support to live at home and maintain their independence.

“We can work with the individual, their family, the hospital or anyone to help organise care for you and provide a great alternative to residential care.

“It’s a pleasure to help people live life the way they choose.”

The industry-leading company, which has its head office in Warwickshire, has a network of more than 100 branches across England and Wales, providing visiting and live-in care support to people living with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson’s, and mobility difficulties.

Helping Hands has supported more than 40,000 families since it was founded 31 years ago,

Helping Hands chief executive Andy Hogarth, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of our new branches, and we hope that we can support many people in need of an extra helping hand at home.

“We’re very much about focussing on the customer and what they want from their care, so that they can continue to be independent in the place where they feel their happiest.

“Although plans were in place to launch these new branches many months ago, its feels as though they are more important than ever in the current climate, enabling us to reach even more people who may have been discharged early from hospital or self-isolating and need vital care at home.”

For more information go to www.helpinghandshomecare.co.uk or call 03334 143885.

