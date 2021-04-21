Health club thanks NHS workers with free memberships

Published: 10:00 AM April 21, 2021

Five deserving healthcare staff have been awarded six-month memberships to theclub and spa at Cadbury House.

The health club, in Frost Hill, teamed up with the North Somerset Times and Weston Mercury to give readers the chance to nominate someone who has made a difference in their lives during the pandemic, or a loved one who deserves a treat.

Staff from Cadbury House wanted to reward those who have gone above and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesman for Cadbury House said: "Unsurprisingly and considering the hardship brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the majority of those nominated either work for the brilliant NHS or have some medical background."

The winners include Rosie Pettett, who manages a psychiatric intensive care unit ward at Cygnet Hospital in Kewstoke. She received nominations from several of her team mates who praised her for being 'extremely hard-working and such a valued member of the team'.

They said: "Always going the extra mile for her team, Rosie is always there whenever people need her and she steps up to support the ward and the team at any given moment."

Kath Payne, a business partner at Portishead Medical Group, was presented with a membership for making a huge difference to her practice during the pandemic. She was also instrumental in organising for the vaccine to be administered from the practice.

Dr Laura Hennessy was chosen for working 'tirelessly' throughout the pandemic at different wards and units across Southmead and Weston hospitals.

Fellow recipient Alison Feboul returned from her maternity leave to work on the frontline as a nurse at Weston General Hospital, also volunteering for extra shifts to support colleagues.

Xanthe Chantelle Brearley, who works in the operating theatres at Weston General Hospital, was also presented with a membership. She was nominated for working on the frontline, while homeschooling her three young children.

Jason Eaton, general manager at the club said: “All five recipients of these memberships are not only inspirational people but fully deserve to enjoy the facilities here at Cadbury House. It really puts into perspective the effort and sacrifice those who work for the NHS have made over the last 12 months and we can’t thank them enough.”