Waterfront restaurant opens at Portishead Marina

Hall & Woodhouse has reopened in Portishead.

Portishead Marina restaurant Hall & Woodhouse has reopened this week after putting in place Covid-19-secure measures to protect its customers.

The waterfront restaurant opened its doors yesterday (Tuesday) after staff went through ‘extensive training’.

The business has also completed a risk assessment to ensure staff and customers are kept as safe as possible.

A number of changes have been made at Hall & Woodhouse, which include people visiting for drinks or meals being required to make a phone or online reservation before arriving.

Tables have been repositioned, to allow for the two-metre social-distancing, and more cleaning will take place throughout the building, including in toilets and frequent touch-points.

There will also be designated entrances and exits into the pub, with multiple hand-sanitising stations for guests to use.

Hall & Woodhouse managing director Matt Kearsey said: “We have been working tirelessly to prepare for our reopening, and all team members have undertaken extensive training to learn and feel confident with our adapted ways of working.

“We have also completed a risk assessment in-line with Covid-19-secure guidelines issued by government to ensure our guests’ safety when choosing to visit us.”

At the moment, the restaurant has a policy for bookings of no larger than six people, with guests able to book 90-minute periods at their table.

The pub is accepting contactless card payments and people can choose to order and pay on their phone.

A reduced menu is also in place to allow for social-distancing in the kitchen and a single-use menu will be on each table and then disposed of.

Matt added: “We will be continually reviewing our safety practices to identify improvements which can be made as things evolve.

“We’re excited about being able to do what we love again, and look forward to welcoming back our guests.”

The restaurant will open six days a week on Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 11pm and on Sundays from noon until 6pm.

People can order food from noon to 9pm on Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information, log on to www.hall-woodhouseportishead.co.uk













