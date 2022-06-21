New balls for North Somerset rugby club - from car giant Honda

Honda is handing out thousands of rugby balls to clubs like Gordano - Credit: Honda

A North Somerset rugby club is getting some free balls thanks to car giant, Honda.

Honda UK has donated more than 2,000 Gilbert rugby balls to 30 grassroots teams across England, Scotland and Wales as part of its commitment to grassroots sports.

The recipients included Gordano RFC.

The size-five rugby balls were made by Gilbert, the manufacturer that supplies balls for professional teams within the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The local clubs have benefitted from 813 supporter-quality red balls, and 1,217 training-quality white balls.

Rebecca Adamson, head of automobile at Honda UK, said: "Community sport is so important. It gives people of all ages and genders the opportunity to foster their talents, develop new skills, meet new people, and lead healthier lives.

"For all of these reasons, and countless others, we are thrilled to support so many deserving grassroots teams in the South West.

"At Honda, we believe in the power of dreams, and championing local communities is the best way we can do this.

"By supporting local clubs, we can give ordinary people the opportunity to pursue something that they love.

"Our partnership with the RFU demonstrates our commitment to rugby, but it’s our grassroots work that really allows us to make a difference."

Newer, more expensive equipment means grassroots teams can welcome more players and participate in more games.

It also allows them to save valuable funds that can be spent on other areas of the club.

Over the last month, representatives from Honda dealerships have been personally distributing the rugby balls to teams in their communities.

A combination of local clubs and schools have received the equipment, with men, women, and children from more than 23 counties now having access to the top-of-the-range balls.

Local Honda dealerships are using the donations as an opportunity to foster stronger relationships with their local communities, while also supporting grassroots sports.