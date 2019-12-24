Advanced search

Sainsbury's shoppers raise thousands for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 December 2019

Peter Stephens with the shopping he won. Picture: Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club

Peter Stephens with the shopping he won. Picture: Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club

Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club

A Portishead supermarket got involved in two initiatives over Christmas and New Year.

Sainsbury's staff helped Pill charity Penny Brohn UK and Gordano Breakfast Rotary Club.

A trolley dash was held for the latter at the store on December 15.

People could buy a ticket in the hope of winning free food for the festive period.

Peter Stephens, of Portishead, had three minutes to fill his trolley with £200 worth of shopping for Christmas.

A Rotary spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone who purchased a ticket for the draw.

"More than £1,100 will be going to charities, particularly The Jessie May Trust and St Peter's Hospice."

And thousands of pounds were raised for Penny Brohn too.

It was the Portishead store's charity of the year for 2019.

A cheque for £6,469 was handed over in December.

Store manager Alyn Davies said: "We would like to thank our customers for helping to raise £6,469 during the past year for Penny Brohn UK.

"We really enjoyed welcoming all of the volunteers into the store during the past year and we hope our support will really make a difference to the charity."

Community fundraising officer Sophie Thomas thanked the supermarket's customers for their generosity.

She said: "It was great for our volunteers to spend time at Sainsbury's meeting the customers and colleagues.

"The generous donations from customers means we can continue to help more people affected by cancer live life as fully as they can."

