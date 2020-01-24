Gallery

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

This is the new co-working space for freelancers and business owners in Clevedon.

The Mercury Hub, in Linden Road, will be holding an opening day on January 28 from 9.30am.

The renovated open-space office, which used to house the former Mercury Press, offers the community a working environment for freelancers and entrepreneurs.

Co-working space users will be provided with wi-fi, a desk or, if needed, private working space.

There is also a meeting room, a shower on-site and bike storage for cyclists.

Caroline Smith, who set up the co-working space, said: "Workspaces like this have been popular in cities like Bristol for a while now.

"It's a really interesting concept to support freelancers and people finding their feet with their businesses.

"People can come in and use the space - everything is ready to be used.

"We have got a meeting room upstairs businesses can use if they need to have a meeting. We have a private phone booth, and a coffee and teas are all included.

"Working from home is not always productive, especially when you have children. There can be a lot of distractions.

"The first time I used one I had been working from home at my in-laws' house. I enjoyed it, I just brought my computer, and I was able to be more productive rather than when I have my daughter in my working environment."

The Mercury Hub building is also used by recruitment businesss Seismic, which bought the building, and Future Stars Coaching.

Freelancers and businesses can book to use the space for as long as they need to, be it a day, week or month.

Caroline, who also works for the recruitment company, added: "We are here to support businesses for what they need.

"There's so much happening in Clevedon, it's inspiring. It is impressive to see people freelancing or working on their businesses.

"I'm really passionate about this. We're looking to do more events and use the space for networking events."

For more information, visit www.mercuryhub.com or call 01275 867403