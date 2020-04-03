There With You: Zero-waste shop sells home essentials amid coronavirus pandemic

Owners of Fill Good Pantry Dioné Jarvis and Vicki Smith.Picture: Fill Good Pantry Fill Good Pantry

A zero-waste shop selling store-cupboard essentials has opened in Portishead.

Serving customers from the door at Fill Good Pantry. Picture: Fill Good Pantry Serving customers from the door at Fill Good Pantry. Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Fill Good Pantry, in High Street, is selling essential foods and toiletries from the door during the coronavirus outbreak.

Vicki Smith and Dioné Jarvis opened Fill Good in March and said Portishead had been ‘crying out’ for a shop of its kind in the area.

The pair are opening the doors to their business for restricted hours during the pandemic and will return to full days once the Government relaxes its self-isolation advice.

Preparing for Fill Good Pantry's opening. Picture: Fill Good Pantry Preparing for Fill Good Pantry's opening. Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Co-owner Vicki said: “People are still being really supportive at the moment, and it’s an ever-changing situation, as a lot of our customers are in self-isolation.

“Before the outbreak, we were amazed by how busy we were in the first couple of weeks, it’s been crazy.

“We stock fresh milk, pasta, rice, tea and coffee, herbs, spices and lots more.”

Fresh produce at Fill Good Pantry. Picture: Fill Good Pantry Fresh produce at Fill Good Pantry. Picture: Fill Good Pantry

Vicki and her business partner Dioné both hail from Portishead and have been friends ‘for years’.

They picked up the keys for the shop in January and spent seven weeks renovating the store for its opening on March 6.

Vicki said: “This is something I have wanted to do for years, I remember visiting a similar shop with my grandparents when I was younger. When Zero Green opened in Bedminster a few years ago, it was then I decided I really wanted to open a similar shop in Portishead.

“Dioné and I started discussing this in November and we found the premises quite soon after. We think Portishead is a great place to start a business and other local businesses have been so supportive of us since we opened.

“Portishead is a lovely place with everyone helping each other out, especially in these trying times. We have all the essentials, from dry good, toiletries, cleaning products as well as a gluten-free area and chocolate-coated snacks, which are really popular.

“As long as we have stock, we are committed to keeping the business open for as long as it’s feasibly possible.”

Fill Good Pantry opens 10am-2pm, Monday-Saturday, and free delivery applies for orders of more than £20 in the area.

Normal hours from Monday to Saturday between 9.30-5pm will resume after self-isolation advice is relaxed, opening until 7pm on Thursdays.