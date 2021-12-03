Festival date change due to Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations

Celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee have prompted Love Saves The Day to find a new date for its 10th anniversary in 2022.

The festival secured a licence last year to host nearly 40,000 people at its new venue of Ashton Court during the late May bank holiday in 2022 and 2023. But with the day off moving to create a four-day weekend celebration of Her Majesty in June, organisers TDR Productions have submitted a fresh application.

Tickets are already on sale for June 2 and 3 – and with a capacity 60 per cent bigger than this year's outing, they have promised it will be their “biggest and best” event yet.

It looks like the event could become a regular fixture at Ashton Court – while organisers previously only asked for permission for three years, the new application says: “We wish to hold one event for a maximum of three consecutive days each year in the summer months, most likely either in May or June.”

Love Saves The Day started out at Castle Park in 2012 before moving to Eastville Park in 2015, where it was staged five times. TDR Productions had applied to hold the festival in Ashton Court in May this year but it eventually went ahead on Clifton Downs in September with a 25,000 capacity each day.

Stormzy, Fatboy Slim, Dizzee Rascal and Lily Allen are among the acts to have previously played at the festival.

The move to Ashton Court would see the maximum number of revellers increase by 60 per cent, with the festival running from 11am-11pm on both days.

The application – almost identical to the previous one – will be considered by North Somerset Council.

Speaking in September, Team Love co-founder Tom Paine said: “It’s time for a new chapter in the Love Saves story and Ashton Court is an incredibly exciting move for us.

“It’s going to allow us to really expand the event in so many ways; bigger and more spectacular stages, bigger capacities and the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had – and we get the bonus of an extra-long bank holiday.”

Representations must be made by December 16.