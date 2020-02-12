Portishead salon shortlisted for English Hair and Beauty award

Elements Hair and Beauty, in Portishead, has been shortlisted in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2020.

The salon, in Newfoundland Way, made the final nine in the salon team of the year category of the national awards, which has been running since 2011.

The team at Elements will discover if they are crowned winners for the second year running at the English Hair and Beauty Award's ceremony in March.

Elements is up against teams from London and Plymouth for the award, and the company has salons in Portishead, Clevedon and Long Ashton, which was established in 2010.

Elements owner Natalie Charman said: "We were ecstatic to win this award in 2019, and it was the first contest we had ever entered. We now have everything crossed that we can do it again this year.

"I am extremely proud of each and every member of my team, as they all work so hard.

"It's always great to be recognised for doing a good job, but what makes reaching the finals for this award so important is that it's our clients' votes that got us here."

The awards acknowledge people, teams and salons aiming to provide their customers with innovative services and treatments.

Entrants for the awards are nominated by the public, and people can vote in categories including hair salon of the year, best customer experience and make-up artist of the year.

English Hair and Beauty Awards campaign manager Charlene Young said: "We would like to thank the public for their participation in our nomination process. The English Hair and Beauty Awards has become a staple event over the years and showcases contestants who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for their clients.

"We provide a platform to thank and appreciate the work of the professionals who have pushed the boundaries of fashion and trends and have had the continuous support of their customers. We wish all the finalists the best of luck."

The awards ceremony will take place at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel in Southampton on March 15.