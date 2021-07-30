Eco-friendly grocer to open in Portishead High Street next week

Published: 10:55 AM July 30, 2021

Earthfare is set to open in Portishead High Street on August 4. - Credit: Earthfare Portishead

Portishead is set to become the new home for a store which champions organic, ethical, and local produce.

Earthfare, run by father-and-son duo Andrew and Henry Quinlan, will open in Portishead High Street on Wednesday. The eco-friendly grocer will then be officially launched in September, with an open day to meet suppliers and those behind the business.

Earthfare has two stores in the South West, one in Glastonbury and now another in Portishead.

Andrew and Henry are keen to work closely with the Portishead community to find out what customers want from the new store. Wherever possible, the pair say the produce is organic, local, ethical and packaging-free, while sustainability is at the business' core.

Andrew said: “Portishead Earthfare aims to offer our customers sustainable shopping paired with convenience. We are excited to join the Portishead community and want to work with them to continue improving the way we operate.

“We have high ethical standards, we want to keep waste to a minimum and sell organic and local produce wherever possible, and we know that to get it right, we need to listen to our customers.

"As an independent and family-run business, our heart is always in the local community, and we do our best to listen, adapt and change whenever possible.”

The Portishead store will follow a similar model to the Glastonbury Earthfare, and will be a specialist stockist of plant-based produce.

As part of the store ethos, nothing is sent to landfill, and all food waste, glass, card, paper and plastics are recycled. No plastic bags are provided, favouring the re-use of cardboard boxes that arrive in the store. There is also the option for purchasing reusable organic cotton tote bags. Materials in-store are re-used and re-purposed whenever possible.

Formerly Lloyds Pharmacy, the original floor and ceilings have been maintained, and most of the shelving is second-hand.

People can look forward to an organic greengrocer in the High Street, with fresh organic and artisan breads, organic dairy and eggs, artisan cheeses as well as more than 30 plant-based milk options being available at the shop.

Earthfare also boasts a range of organic and vegan wines and proseccos in the area, including sulphur-free and biodynamic options.