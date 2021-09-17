Earthfare celebrates launch in Portishead

Published: 1:26 PM September 17, 2021

A new eco grocer in Portishead officially welcomed customers with a launch event involving tastings and demonstrations.

Earthfare moved into the High Street last month, offering a wide range of plant-based, organic and sustainable groceries, sourced as locally as possible.

The shop, which is run by father-and-son duo Andrew and Henry Quinlan, gave customers the chance to try a range of their products, including ‘Yaycon’, seaweed patties, and ‘Chiki-Tikka’ from Bristol-based Chiki Monkey, and gin from Clevedon Distillery.

Earthfare has also pledged to support three local charities this year - Portishead Foodbank, Turn the Tide, and Little Paws Rescue.

To celebrate Organic September, the family-run sustainable grocer is offering everyone who has signed up to the Earthfare reward card, 20 per cent off fruit and veg until the end of the month.

To keep up to date with the store, customers can follow Earthfare Portishead on Facebook and Instagram.