Praise for Portishead community after donations support care centre project
PUBLISHED: 14:51 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:51 21 October 2020
Harbour Residential Care Centre
The Portishead community and care centre residents’ families have been praised for donating seeds and plants to support Harbour Residential’s Going Green project.
The Portishead care centre, in Harbour Road, has seen its garden filled with fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers.
The scheme has been spearheaded by senior maintenance manager Paul Bennett and housekeeper Melinda Boganyi, who launched their Going Green project in summer.
Produce grown ranges from strawberries, carrots, peas, beans and butternut squash to cucumbers, caulis and cabbages.
Paul said: “We cannot thank our residents’ families, friends and the community enough for their generous donations. Covid-19 has been a challenging time for us all, but we are committed to the continued implementation of new and creative initiatives to ensure everyone in our home remains as happy and healthy as possible.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.