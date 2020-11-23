News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News > Business

Clevedon cinema to stream films during lockdown

person

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 6:00 PM November 23, 2020   
Kuessipan

Kuessipan available until 20th December. Director: Myriam Verreault, Canada. 117min, 12A - Credit: Curzon Cinema

Clevedon’s Curzon cinema offering movie viewers the chance to stream films from their home during lockdown.

The cinema is offering discounted tickets by live streaming films in collaboration with YourScreen. 

The 25 per cent discount is available on a selection of films, and necessary help with revenue for the cinema as it remains closed during lockdown. 

Each film viewed using the code CLEV25 will allow viewers to receive 25 per cent off the cost of streaming, with a portion of the ticket price going to the cinema. The code must be used in order for the cinema to benefit from this arrangement. 

A cinema spokesman said: “It is important for people to please remember that once you have selected your film, make sure you tick the box reading ‘I have a promo code’ and enter CLEV25.” 

Movies can be watched on television using Chromecast, on Apple TV and also compatible with Smart TV. 

Viewers need to have created a YourScreen account. 

Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset could be placed in higher tier after national lockdown ends
  2. 2 Store refurbishment creates fresh job opportunities in Portishead
  3. 3 Leisure centre to reopen next year following repairs
  1. 4 Shop Local: Popular fruit and veg specialist launches new website
  2. 5 New multi-million pound sports facility for Backwell School
  3. 6 Portishead couple raises £5k for charity in support of close friend after cancer diagnosis
  4. 7 'Outstanding’ town council clerk stands down
  5. 8 Further delays for rail project
  6. 9 Pubs and breweries running delivery and collection services during lockdown

New films are added weekly, and are generally available for around a month. These can be purchased ahead of the available date listed. 

Kuessipan

Kuessipan available until 20th December. Director: Myriam Verreault, Canada. 117min, 12A - Credit: Curzon cinema


New to the platform is recently added Kuessipan; a deeply-felt drama in which issues of race and class threaten the lifelong best-friendship of two girls growing up in a Quebec Innu community. 

North Wind

Northern Wind - available until 29 November. Director: Walid Mattar. France/Tunisia/Belgium, 91m, 12. - Credit: Curzon cinema


The streaming of North Wind will end on Friday.

The film is centred on the lives of two men, their connection is a factory in Northern France, which was relocated to Suburbs of Tunis, Tunisia.

Hervé was the only worker in the French factory ready to accept its closing because he planned to become a fisherman and pass this passion on to his son.  

Meanwhile in Tunisia, Foued saw an opportunity of his unemployment; believing he found a way to look after his sick mother and also gain the love of a particular woman. Hervé and Foued’s destinies mirror and echo one another. 

Beyond the Horizon

Beyond the Horizon / Le milieu de l'horizon.Available until 6 December. Director: Delphine Lehericey. Switzerland/Belgium, 90m, 15. - Credit: Curzon cinema

Beyond The Horizon  is available until December 6. 

It is set during the 1976 drought and is described as a 'brilliant and merciless evocation of the once-in-a-century 1976 heatwave and its consequences for one French farming family'.

To set up a free account, log on to https://watch.yourscreen.net/ 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shop Local: ‘Huge impact’ on independent home décor business after...

Lily Newton-Browne

person

Appeal for help to find missing teenager

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Portishead Town set up Community Christmas Cheer to help local town

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon

Nailsea and Backwell rotary

Jacqueline Cadogan

person