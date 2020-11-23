Published: 6:00 PM November 23, 2020

Clevedon’s Curzon cinema offering movie viewers the chance to stream films from their home during lockdown.

The cinema is offering discounted tickets by live streaming films in collaboration with YourScreen.

The 25 per cent discount is available on a selection of films, and necessary help with revenue for the cinema as it remains closed during lockdown.

Each film viewed using the code CLEV25 will allow viewers to receive 25 per cent off the cost of streaming, with a portion of the ticket price going to the cinema. The code must be used in order for the cinema to benefit from this arrangement.

A cinema spokesman said: “It is important for people to please remember that once you have selected your film, make sure you tick the box reading ‘I have a promo code’ and enter CLEV25.”

Movies can be watched on television using Chromecast, on Apple TV and also compatible with Smart TV.

Viewers need to have created a YourScreen account.

New films are added weekly, and are generally available for around a month. These can be purchased ahead of the available date listed.

Kuessipan available until 20th December. Director: Myriam Verreault, Canada. 117min, 12A - Credit: Curzon cinema



New to the platform is recently added Kuessipan; a deeply-felt drama in which issues of race and class threaten the lifelong best-friendship of two girls growing up in a Quebec Innu community.

Northern Wind - available until 29 November. Director: Walid Mattar. France/Tunisia/Belgium, 91m, 12. - Credit: Curzon cinema



The streaming of North Wind will end on Friday.

The film is centred on the lives of two men, their connection is a factory in Northern France, which was relocated to Suburbs of Tunis, Tunisia.

Hervé was the only worker in the French factory ready to accept its closing because he planned to become a fisherman and pass this passion on to his son.

Meanwhile in Tunisia, Foued saw an opportunity of his unemployment; believing he found a way to look after his sick mother and also gain the love of a particular woman. Hervé and Foued’s destinies mirror and echo one another.

Beyond the Horizon / Le milieu de l'horizon.Available until 6 December. Director: Delphine Lehericey. Switzerland/Belgium, 90m, 15. - Credit: Curzon cinema

Beyond The Horizon is available until December 6.

It is set during the 1976 drought and is described as a 'brilliant and merciless evocation of the once-in-a-century 1976 heatwave and its consequences for one French farming family'.

To set up a free account, log on to https://watch.yourscreen.net/