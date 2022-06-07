Promotion

A dentist who chose his profession after a childhood dentist gave him back his smile at the age of 16, took over a North Somerset dental practice in December.

Dr Karim Abdel-Khalek, who had broken front teeth in an accident as a child which were later restored, now owns Combe Road Dental, which has been in the centre of Portishead since 1994.

Karim, along with his wife Sarah and the team of existing staff, are using their combined 50 years of clinical experience to provide high-quality dentistry with excellent service, in a safe and friendly environment.

Currently being rebranded, with the website in the process of being updated, Combe Road Dental already focuses on high-quality family and general dentistry, and is introducing additional services such as adult orthodontics with Invisalign aligners, composite bonding and facial aesthetics.

An example of some work carried out by Karim - Credit: Combe Road Dental

Karim said: “We want to provide continuity of service, with existing patients still able to see the friendly staff they are used to, but also to improve on the work carried out by the previous owners.”

Karim, graduated in 2012, became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2014, and completed a masters degree with distinction in Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics from King’s College London in 2018. One of his guiding philosophies is the preservation of natural tooth structure, often completing smile makeovers and dental rehabilitation with little-to-no-damage of underlying teeth.

As well as treating complex restorative cases, he has undertaken further training in endodontics (root canal treatments), oral surgery, and cosmetic orthodontics (tooth straightening). Karim regularly updates his social media, particularly Instagram where he is karimthedentist, with examples of his work and there is more information on the website portishead-dental.com

The Combe Road Dental team - Credit: Combe Road Dental

Sarah graduated in 2009 and offers facial aesthetics and anti-wrinkle treatments, in addition to high-quality general dentistry. Sarah also enjoys showcasing her work on Instagram at dr.sarah_najjar.

The practice’s other dentists are Mara, who graduated in 2005, who does general dentistry, Richard, who graduated in 2009 and is currently undertaking a post-graduate degree in restorative dentistry. Dr Tim Bryant has also recently joined and his work focuses predominantly on the placement of dental implants, in addition to oral surgery procedures such as complex extractions.

Karim said: “It has been a pleasure working alongside our team members for the last few months. Mara is always smiling and gets lovely feedback from patients, and Richard is a fountain of knowledge on all things dental-related. Tim is a very talented dentist who has been placing dental implants since the late 90s. He has a wealth of experience in the field of replacing missing teeth, from single tooth to full arch cases”.

Karim and Sarah outside the Combe Road Dental building in Portishead - Credit: Combe Road Dental

Completing the team is hygienist Anne who has been a member of the practice since 2005, and recent addition, team member Holly, who has been warmly welcomed to the practice by staff and patients alike.

Combe Road Dental has on-site parking for patients and an in-house lab technician, who makes crowns and dentures, ensuring a fast turnaround for patients who require such dental appliances.

The practice always welcomes new patients and offers affordable payment plans and zero per cent finance for larger treatment plans.

Karim added: “Give us a call today because we are passionate about helping you care for your oral health needs.”







