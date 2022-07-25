Clevedon building company celebrates its fifteenth year

A Clevedon-based company has celebrated its fifteenth year in the town this month.

Aquarian Cladding is a multi-award winning cladding business and was started by its managing director Paul Richards in 2007.

The supplier now has 13 employees and supports local charities, sports clubs and the Curzon Cinema.

Mr Richards said: "Clevedon has been Aquarian Cladding’s home from the very beginning, and there was no better way to celebrate than with a barbeque on the beach with our locally-based colleagues and those from around the UK, including Scotland, Cheshire, Hampshire and Essex.

"Reaching our 15-year anniversary in what is a very competitive market is a milestone to be proud of and our longevity is testament to the dedication of our team.

"Despite having to navigate the challenges of the Great Recession, Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Brexit and Covid, we are now one of the country’s biggest challengers in a rapidly growing market.

"We’re looking forward to celebrating many more milestones in Clevedon in the years to come."



