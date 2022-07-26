Clevedon cladding firm marks 'splashing' anniversary

The company celebrated the anniversary with a barbecue on the beach - Credit: ACS

A Clevedon firm is celebrating a splashing anniversary this month.

Aquarian Cladding Systems, which operates from Hill Road, turned fifteen on July 1.

The award-winning company was Launched by managing director Paul Richards and his wife Linda from their Clevedon home before outgroing two further premises.

A specialist supplier of external brick cladding systems, Aquarian Cladding Systems now has 13 employees nationally and despite having to navigate the challenges of the financial crash, the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy, Brexit and Covid, is now one of the country’s biggest challengers in a rapidly-growing market.

With the company regularly supporting local charities, sports clubs and the Curzon Cinema, it was fitting that the team celebrated the 15th anniversary in Clevedon under the shadow of its award-winning Pier.

Paul, who is also on the board of Constructing Excellence South West and Clevedon Chamber of Commerce, said: "Clevedon has been Aquarian Cladding’s home from the very beginning, and there was no better way to celebrate than with a BBQ on the beach with our locally-based colleagues and those from around the UK, including Scotland, Cheshire, Hampshire and Essex.

"Reaching our 15-year anniversary in what is a very competitive market is a milestone to be proud of and our longevity is testament to the dedication of our team.

"We're looking forward to celebrating many more milestones in Clevedon in the years to come."

For more on the company, log on to www.aquariancladding.co.uk.