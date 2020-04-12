The Curzen launches tag-a-tile initiative to continue fundraising

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon’s Curzon cinema has launched an online fundraiser following the coronavirus lockdown.

Building work begins on the Clevedon Curzon Cinema's leaky roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Building work begins on the Clevedon Curzon Cinema's leaky roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The cinema which has closed for the first time in 108 years has created the initiative to continue its fundraising efforts for the roof.

The online Tag-a-Tile allows members of the public to donate and send their message to the chief executive of the Curzon, Susannah Shaw, who has taken a number of tiles home. She will write their message and send them a photo of their tile.

So far the initiative has raised £11,700 with 723 tiles tagged. The temporary closure of the site has means people can no longer tag tiles in the final couple of months before they would start to be used on the roof.

Susannah said: “The Curzon has survived two world wars, the previous business saved from liquidation in 1996 by the community, as well as years of coping with a leaky roof – we are hopeful that we can survive this too and open our doors once again when this crisis passes. ”

For more information, visit www.curzon.org.uk/tag-a-tile