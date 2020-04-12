Advanced search

The Curzen launches tag-a-tile initiative to continue fundraising

PUBLISHED: 09:54 12 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 12 April 2020

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Clevedon’s Curzon cinema has launched an online fundraiser following the coronavirus lockdown.

Building work begins on the Clevedon Curzon Cinema's leaky roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBuilding work begins on the Clevedon Curzon Cinema's leaky roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The cinema which has closed for the first time in 108 years has created the initiative to continue its fundraising efforts for the roof.

The online Tag-a-Tile allows members of the public to donate and send their message to the chief executive of the Curzon, Susannah Shaw, who has taken a number of tiles home. She will write their message and send them a photo of their tile.

So far the initiative has raised £11,700 with 723 tiles tagged. The temporary closure of the site has means people can no longer tag tiles in the final couple of months before they would start to be used on the roof.

Susannah said: “The Curzon has survived two world wars, the previous business saved from liquidation in 1996 by the community, as well as years of coping with a leaky roof – we are hopeful that we can survive this too and open our doors once again when this crisis passes. ”

For more information, visit www.curzon.org.uk/tag-a-tile

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Breweries keep pints flowing with drive-thru and delivery services

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GP surgery used as coronavirus ‘hot site’

Congresbury GP surgery. Picture: Google

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Family thanks village support group for helping grandmother

Elizabeth Flanagan with her granddaughter Leila. Picture: Laura Flanagan.

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Breweries keep pints flowing with drive-thru and delivery services

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

GP surgery used as coronavirus ‘hot site’

Congresbury GP surgery. Picture: Google

Latest from the North Somerset Times

The Curzen launches tag-a-tile initiative to continue fundraising

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Donated headband project launched to protect hospital staff from virus

NHS workers fighting coronavirus at Weston General Hospital.Picture: Suzie Reed

Care home manager praises ‘fantastic’ staff after ‘good’ rating

The securely-gated care home has received a 'Good' CQC rating.

Family complete indoor 10k run for children’s charity

Ella and Lilah raised £1,140 for the charity. Picture: Kate Green

The Friday Sporting Quiz - how much do you know about sport?

Sports Quiz header
Drive 24