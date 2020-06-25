Clevedon business ‘honoured’ to receive award

The award presented to Bytes Digital. Archant

A Clevedon telecomms company has been named best provider at the SME-News UK Enterprise Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bytes Digital, which moved from Weston to Clevedon in January, has been named Best Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) provider in the South West.

The company, formerly known as Commsplus Mobile, provides VoIP telephone systems, mobiles and IoT solutions to businesses.

Bytes Digital managing director Paul Astle said: “I’m so pleased to have won this award.

“I know my team work hard to provide the best VoIP service to our clients, and so they will be very happy with the award.

“We always strive to provide our customers with an unmatched level of customer care and support, and for Bytes Digital to be recognised for this really does bring a smile to my face.

“It’s very rewarding to be honoured as the best VoIP solutions provider in the South West.”