Brothers Cider has Glastonbury tickets to give away: Here's how

From left; Jonathan Showering, Francis Showering, Michael Eavis, Matthew Showering, and Daniel Showering at the West Holts stage site, where it all began for Brothers cider - Credit: Brothers

Festival season is just around the corner - and for one Somerset firm, that means a busy time.

Brothers, based in Shepton Mallet, is set to headline as the official cider brand at June's Glastonbury Festival, marking the brand's 27th year at Worthy Farm, in Pilton.

Brothers Festival Apple Cider will be served at over 100 bars this year during the five-day event, which runs from June 22 to 26.

It is the second year of the official partnership agreement with the largest greenfield music and performing arts festival in the world and the cider firm.

And as festival fans start to plan their summer festivities, Brothers will be supporting the partnership by launching a series of customer activations across the UK and giving away thousands of prizes through on-pack promotions - including 10 pairs of Glastonbury tickets for the sold-out festival.

A social media competition via the Brothers Instagram and Facebook pages will provide another much sought-after opportunity to win an additional pair of Glastonbury tickets.

Michael Eavis, founder of the Glastonbury Festival, said: “Local provenance and heritage is important to us, so we love having a Somerset cider producer at the Festival to showcase some of the best this county has to offer.

"Brothers Cider is produced less than three miles from the Festival site and we have proudly welcomed them every year for the last 27 years.”

The partnership agreement is with the Showering Family, owners of Brothers Drinks Co, which consists of four brothers who produce a range of apple and fruit ciders at the Showering Cider Mill in Shepton Mallet.

The Showering brothers are part of a cider making dynasty, that have been producing and distributing cider in Somerset for more than 15 generations.

Matthew Showering, managing director of Showerings Cider Mill, said: “We are honoured to be returning to Glastonbury Festival this year.

"Having introduced Brothers Cider to Glastonbury back in 1995, the festival holds a special place in our hearts. This partnership is sentimental for our brand and our heritage as a local Somerset producer.

“Festivals are part of our DNA and this festival season is set to be one of celebration and people coming together again so putting our brand at the heart of these moments will not only allow us to provide a great experience to festival-goers but drive affinity with the Brothers brand.

"We can’t wait to welcome festival-goers back and bring them a season full of fun and flavour.”

As part of its ongoing strategy for growth, as the fastest growing cider company in the UK off-trade, Brothers Cider will also be served at over 80 UK events in 2022, connecting with more than five million people.