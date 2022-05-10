News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Business

New deli in Clevedon offers local produce - in an eco-friendly way

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:13 AM May 10, 2022
The new A Better Weigh Deli in Old Street, Clevedon

The new A Better Weigh Deli in Old Street, Clevedon - Credit: A Better Weigh

A new deli in Clevedon aims to help people hoping to cut their waste - while championing local produce.

Laura and Martin Webster, who run A Better Weigh, have now opened a deli opposite their first shop, in Old Street.

And they promised the same eco-conscious experience at the new outlet.

"Continuing our ethos of reducing waste and championing local produce, we have opened a deli and bakery where people can bring their own containers to fill with fresh foods like cheese, olives and salads," they said.

"Again, (people are) buying just the quantity they require so reducing food waste. 

READ MORE: 'Just one bottle' campaign launched at Clevedon shop

"This has been a big draw for people who live on their own."

And the shop was also continuing the theme of highlighting local producers.

The new deli is run by Martin and Laura Webster

The new deli is run by Martin and Laura Webster - Credit: A Better Weigh

Most Read

  1. 1 Council leader resigns from role
  2. 2 New deli in Clevedon offers local produce - in an eco-friendly way
  3. 3 Firefighters join Men's Shed clean-up after arson attack
  1. 4 Waste collection strikes OFF as bin workers accept pay rise
  2. 5 Clevedon Men's Shed installs defibrillator in town
  3. 6 Unbeaten Nailsea & Tickenham leave it late to beat Worle
  4. 7 Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party
  5. 8 Snoopy is coming to North Somerset...
  6. 9 Bus service to Cribbs Causeway 'does not make sense', council says
  7. 10 Crowds protest imminent changes to Clevedon's seafront

"We have kept our suppliers as local as possible, including vegan cheeses and non-alcoholic drinks made in Weston super Mare, cured meats from Somerset Charcuterie and amazing French pastries made right here in Clevedon," gthe pair added. 

"We are also stocking Pullin's bread."

For more details, you can find the shops on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterweighclevedon.

The deli stocks a range of local products

The deli stocks a range of local products - Credit: A Better Weigh


 

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Winnie Love Portishead Lido

Media

Artist decorates Portishead Lido with ode to venue

Carrington Walker

person
22.04.22 ClevedonSirona care & health School nurses with school pupils at Castlewood

Health

School nurses launch confidential text service for youngsters

Carrington Walker

person
Penny Field, Clevedon.

North Somerset Council

LETTER: 'Has our council become a dictatorship?'

Times Readers’ Letters

person
Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston

Paul Jones

person