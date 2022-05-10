New deli in Clevedon offers local produce - in an eco-friendly way

The new A Better Weigh Deli in Old Street, Clevedon - Credit: A Better Weigh

A new deli in Clevedon aims to help people hoping to cut their waste - while championing local produce.

Laura and Martin Webster, who run A Better Weigh, have now opened a deli opposite their first shop, in Old Street.

And they promised the same eco-conscious experience at the new outlet.

"Continuing our ethos of reducing waste and championing local produce, we have opened a deli and bakery where people can bring their own containers to fill with fresh foods like cheese, olives and salads," they said.

"Again, (people are) buying just the quantity they require so reducing food waste.

"This has been a big draw for people who live on their own."

And the shop was also continuing the theme of highlighting local producers.

The new deli is run by Martin and Laura Webster - Credit: A Better Weigh

"We have kept our suppliers as local as possible, including vegan cheeses and non-alcoholic drinks made in Weston super Mare, cured meats from Somerset Charcuterie and amazing French pastries made right here in Clevedon," gthe pair added.

"We are also stocking Pullin's bread."

For more details, you can find the shops on Facebook at www.facebook.com/abetterweighclevedon.

The deli stocks a range of local products - Credit: A Better Weigh



