Hibernating bat discovered by window firm

The bat was rehomed in a different part of the roof. Archant

A bat was rescued from a house in Tickenham after it was discovered by window fitters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bat was found hibernating. The bat was found hibernating.

Paul and Ryan from The Seal-Lite Group, in Tweed Road, disturbed a hibernating pipistrelle bat while they were working at a house in Clevedon Road.

The duo called the Bat Conservation Trust and were told how to keep the bat safe until a member of staff could attend and find a new home for it.

The window fitters were advised not to touch the bat and to place it in a shoe box with tissue paper and some water to drink.

Director Jim Shearn said: "I was surprised to take a call from one of our installation managers to tell me our installers had inadvertently disturbed a hibernating bat.

The bat which was discovered in a house in Tickenham. The bat which was discovered in a house in Tickenham.

"I instructed them to stop work, as there could be more bats hibernating, until the local 'bat man' arrived.

"After his inspection of the site, he gave our team the all clear to carry on with the job.

"I was absolutely thrilled with the way our team handled this situation, the utmost care was taken not only to keep the bat safe but also to compete the installation for the customer."

The bat was rehomed in another part of the roof at the property.