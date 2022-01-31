Luxury North Somerset hotel CLOSING DOWN due to Covid-19

A luxury North Somerset hotel is closing.

Backwell House, a nine-bedroom luxury hotel in Farleigh Road, Backwell, opened in 2016.

But the owners now say they are shutting, due to two 'extremely difficult' years during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made the last two years extremely difficult for many businesses, but the hospitality industry and Backwell House have been particularly hard hit," a statement said.

"The management and staff have worked extremely hard to try and make a success of the hotel and restaurant despite these difficulties.

"Therefore, it is with great regret that the decision to close Backwell House has been reached."

The hotel will continue to operate until March 31, providing 'staff can be retained to provide the quality service our customers expect and deserve', it said.

Anyone with bookings from April will be refunded in full and customers holding valid gift vouchers can use them up to the date of closing, or contact the hotel for a full refund.

"Backwell House would also like to reassure its suppliers that with the support of its parent company, all trade debts will be settled in the normal way," the statement added.

"Backwell House would like to thank all of their loyal customers who we have enjoyed looking after over the last six years."