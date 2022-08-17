New 24-hour gym to open in Portishead

The new PureGym will open on the Wyndham Retail Park in Portishead - Credit: Google

A new, 24-hour gym is opening in Portishead this month - bringing around 10 new jobs to the town.

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, will open a facility at the Wyndham Retail Park on August 31.

The brand-new venue will open its doors at noon on the day, becoming PureGym's 316th facility in the UK, marking the latest step in its ambitious expansion plans.

Located in the former Smyths Toys premises, the medium box gym will be open 24/7, which the firm says will provide members with the flexibility and convenience to work out when it suits them.

It will also offer low-price, no-contract memberships at the site, which is spread over 11,993 sq

ft.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: "PureGym is dedicated to bringing high quality, affordable fitness

to the nation and we are very excited to be opening our 316th gym in the UK in Portishead.

"PureGym Portishead will be open 24/7 and will offer members a wide range of fitness equipment, studio classes and access to our PTs to help them achieve their fitness goals."

They said the gym will boast:

• Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment in a fully air-conditioned space

• A functional zone, cardio equipment, free weights, fixed resistance machines and a fitness

studio

• A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price

• Certified PTs available to help clients achieve their health and fitness goals

The new gym will also provide a boost to the local economy, driving footfall to the retail

park alongside the new jobs, they added.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Portishead. Look out for our opening offer," they said.