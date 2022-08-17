News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Business

New 24-hour gym to open in Portishead

person

Paul Jones

Published: 6:00 AM August 17, 2022
The new PureGym will open on the Wyndham Retail Park in Portishead

The new PureGym will open on the Wyndham Retail Park in Portishead - Credit: Google

A new, 24-hour gym is opening in Portishead this month - bringing around 10 new jobs to the town.

PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, will open a facility at the Wyndham Retail Park on August 31.

The brand-new venue will open its doors at noon on the day, becoming PureGym's 316th facility in the UK, marking the latest step in its ambitious expansion plans.

Located in the former Smyths Toys premises, the medium box gym will be open 24/7, which the firm says will provide members with the flexibility and convenience to work out when it suits them.

It will also offer low-price, no-contract memberships at the site, which is spread over 11,993 sq
ft.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: "PureGym is dedicated to bringing high quality, affordable fitness
to the nation and we are very excited to be opening our 316th gym in the UK in Portishead.

"PureGym Portishead will be open 24/7 and will offer members a wide range of fitness equipment, studio classes and access to our PTs to help them achieve their fitness goals."

They said the gym will boast:
• Hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment in a fully air-conditioned space
• A functional zone, cardio equipment, free weights, fixed resistance machines and a fitness
studio
• A huge range of classes, all included within the membership price
• Certified PTs available to help clients achieve their health and fitness goals

The new gym will also provide a boost to the local economy, driving footfall to the retail
park alongside the new jobs, they added.

"We look forward to welcoming new members to PureGym Portishead. Look out for our opening offer," they said.

Portishead News

Don't Miss

Councillors Ciarán Cronnelly, top, and John Crockford-Hawley has hit back at proposed bus cuts.

Councillors hit back at proposed bus cuts in North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Petition launched to halt planned bus cuts in North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
ndg-police-2013---7-

Avon and Somerset Police

Woman dies after collision in Clevedon

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
xxx_bucksupermoon_jul22

Skygazing

How to see the last supermoon of the year this weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon