How almost £150k in grants is helping revitalise Clevedon seafront

Almost £150,000 in grants is being used to improve Clevedon's seafront.

The cash, handed to five organisations in the town, came from north Somerset Council in July last year.

Improvement works are now underway at locations on the seafront, including at Marine Lake and Salthouse Fields.

Grants totalling £149,000 were distributed to the following organisations, who are carrying out these works:

MARLENS, the charity that runs Clevedon Marine Lake, has used some of the £60,000 awarded to them to create an accessible changing room and toilets in a disused crazy golf office.

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club received £20,000 to construct a storage building to house their two wooden heritage gigs and associated equipment, and to give the club a long-term base and identity in Clevedon.

Friends of Clevedon Slipway Group received £20,000 to help deliver civil construction works to restore and protect Clevedon slipway.

Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust received £14,000 to create an all-weather community space at the seaward end of the Grade I-listed Clevedon Pier.

Clevedon Skate Project is working in partnership with Clevedon Town Council to install a shipping container on Salthouse Fields for storage and to be used as a base for outreach projects.

Clevedon Skate Project was awarded £35,000 for this work. A feasibility survey of the ground conditions is due to take place in June.

The organisations also contributed an additional £64,000 towards the projects.

Councillor Mike Solomon, NSC's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "Despite the challenges of working within a marine environment, I’m delighted to see work on these projects progressing well.

"They will provide a variety of improvements to Clevedon seafront, including improving visitor attractions on the pier, supporting young people on Salthouse Fields with a hub for outreach work, and improved facilities to allow those with disabilities and impairments to swim at Marine Lake.

"The gig club and slipway projects also reflect the seaside nature of the area.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the community groups and volunteers for their hard work and the valuable role they play.

"I’d also like to thank North Somerset Council Officers for their contribution in working alongside the groups, committee and volunteers to support these improvements."

Local ward member, Cllr Geoff Richardson, added: "I'm pleased that we’ve been able to find the money to help all these deserving groups improve the facilities they can offer to the people of Clevedon and beyond."

Hilary Jenkins-Spangler, MARLENS’ project manager, said: "We aspire for Clevedon’s Marine Lake to be a model of excellence for accessibility and inclusivity.

"The grant we received from North Somerset Council has enabled us to create the first fully wheelchair accessible tidal pool in the UK. We have an accessible changing room and toilet, and we’re in the process of buying hoists for the lake and changing room.

"We hope to have everything in place by the end of June."

The council’s investment in Clevedon Marine Lake is part of its £700,000 'Great Lakes' project which also involves work to revitalise Portishead Lake Grounds and the Marine Lake in Weston.