Police warning following spate of burglaries in Nailsea

Police are warning people to secure their properties after a spate of burglaries in Nailsea. Archant

Police are urging people in Nailsea to secure their homes and garages after a number of burglaries over the past week.

On October 5, a black Range Rover and other items were stolen from a property in the West End of Nailsea.

A garage was also broken into in Nailsea Park on October 6 at 11pm.

A third garage was broken into nearby between midnight and 8am on October 7. Nothing was reported stolen.

Sergeant Mark Raby said: “It is unusual to get reports of this nature in Nailsea and enquiries to identify the offender, or offenders, responsible are ongoing.

“It is too soon to know if these incidents are linked, but we’re keeping an open mind.

“Extra patrols are being carried out, while house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are also being conducted.

“But we’d like to remind residents to make sure they take precautionary steps to secure their garages and homes, preventing valuable items being stolen.”

Police are advising people not to leave ladders outside and to make sure all doors and windows are locked and no valuable items are left on show.

Double garage doors with a rim latch should be supplemented with a mortice deadlock, while padlocks can be fitted to standard ‘up and over’ garage doors.

If a garage is attached to the main building, people are advised to ensure connecting doors are secure.

Officers also advise fitting alarms, security lights and cameras to deter burglars.