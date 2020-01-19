Good rating for Clevedon care home

The report by the CQC praised nursing staff Archant

A care home in Clevedon has been awarded a 'good' rating following an unannounced inspection.

Elm View Bupa Care Home, in Moor Lane, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month.

In the report by the CQC, staff were praised for continuously assessing and reviewing people's care, with the respective person being involved throughout.

Inspectors found people were supported to have maximum choice and control over their lives, and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible.

Most residents and relatives also gave positive feedback about the service and were complimentary about staff at the home.

Home manager Heather Squires said: "We are really pleased with the result of the inspection, and it's great to be recognised for the quality of care we are providing.

"We've implemented improvements since the last inspection, so it's fantastic to hear the positive feedback on the service."