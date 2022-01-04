News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Hotel worker among latest candidates for BBC's The Apprentice

person

Paul Jones

Published: 12:22 PM January 4, 2022
Brittany Carter Apprentice Bristol BBC

Hotel worker Brittany Carter, from Bristol, is ready for The Apprentice - Credit: BBC

A Bristol hotel worker is among the latest hopefuls to take on the ultimate business challenge in The Apprentice.

Brittany Carter, a front of house manager, is among the 16 hopefuls in the new series of the Alan Sugar-fronted show, which starts on Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

The 25-year-old describes herself as 'kind, sociable and enthusiastic' and is looking for Lord Sugar's help to launch her business idea - an alcoholic protein drink.

"My motto for life is, 'always look on the bright side, and be grateful for everything," she said.

“Every day when I wake up, I write 10 things that I am grateful for and when I go to sleep, I reflect on five things I am grateful for from that day.”

She said she is ready to learn as much as possible throughout the process - and is confident she’ll make it to the final.

Other candidates in this, the 16th series of the show, include former RAF flight operations instructor Aaron Willis from Chorley in Lancashire, and dessert parlour owner Harpreet Kaur, from West Yorkshire.

A Meet the Candidates episode of The Apprentice is available now on BBC iplayer, ahead of the series starting on Thursday.

