Advanced search

There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

PUBLISHED: 16:47 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 20 April 2020

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

Archant

Bristol Water and Wessex Water have confirmed the offer.

More than 5,000 NHS workers have applied for a water rebate from Bristol Water and Wessex Water.

The workers are required to wash their uniforms at home, which has become more frequent during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both Bristol and Wessex Water have teamed up to offer those eligible up to £50 off their water bill with the companies.

NHS worker Karen Triggs said: “As we are following strict guidance on infection prevention and control, we need to wash our uniforms more and my machine can be on twice a day.”

She added: “This is a really challenging time for the NHS, and our colleagues really appreciate all the help we are getting from organisations such as Bristol Water and Wessex Water. We’d like to thank them for their amazing support.”

To find out more information or apply for the rebate, visit www.wessexwater.co.uk/NHSrebate

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Clevedon residents writes poem to celebrate repaired road

Clevedon Old Park Road residents who are angry about the state of the road and North Somerset Council's refusal to fix it. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Most Read

Bristol Airport remains open with reduced service

Bristol Airport is remaining open. Picture: BBC LDRS

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

Care homes refuse to admit patients without coronavirus test

Manor Park Care Home is one of 17 homes in North Somerset refusing to admit patients unless they have been tested for coronavirus.

Clevedon residents writes poem to celebrate repaired road

Clevedon Old Park Road residents who are angry about the state of the road and North Somerset Council's refusal to fix it. Picture: Jeremy Long.

Organisers postpone Portishead Carnival

Wendy Watkins (left) and Jemma Cooper at Portishead Carnival in 2018.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Town girls denied title as season abandoned

Portishead Town under 16 girls before their home game with Keynsham.

Sports Quiz - How good is your all-round sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Picture: Thinkstock

There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

A poster thanking NHS staff taken by Samsul Mehedi.

Charity launches appeal to continue helping vulnerable people through pandemic

The Samaritans have launched an urgent appeal for donations. Picture: Chris O'Donovan
Drive 24