There With You: North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

North Somerset NHS workers eligible for water bill rebate

Bristol Water and Wessex Water have confirmed the offer.

More than 5,000 NHS workers have applied for a water rebate from Bristol Water and Wessex Water.

The workers are required to wash their uniforms at home, which has become more frequent during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Both Bristol and Wessex Water have teamed up to offer those eligible up to £50 off their water bill with the companies.

NHS worker Karen Triggs said: “As we are following strict guidance on infection prevention and control, we need to wash our uniforms more and my machine can be on twice a day.”

She added: “This is a really challenging time for the NHS, and our colleagues really appreciate all the help we are getting from organisations such as Bristol Water and Wessex Water. We’d like to thank them for their amazing support.”

To find out more information or apply for the rebate, visit www.wessexwater.co.uk/NHSrebate