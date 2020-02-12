Advanced search

Pavilion hosts West End musicals workshop

PUBLISHED: 14:00 13 February 2020

Keziah J Watts of KJW Dance with students at the Jubilee Pavilion in Long Ashton.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Keziah J Watts of KJW Dance with students at the Jubilee Pavilion in Long Ashton.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A fun-filled musicals workshop entertained children this month.

Bristol Pantomime Productions put on a West End Musicals dance workshop at Long Ashton Jubilee Pavilion, in Keedwell Hill, on February 1.

The workshop was hosted by Keziah J Watts of KJW Dance, who got children aged four to 12 dancing along to popular musical numbers on the day.

KJW Dance is based in the Saint George and Kingswood area in Bristol.

Bristol Pantomime Productions has hosted a variety of events at the community centre over the past few months, including Disney-inspired and after-school dance workshops.

A spokesman said: "The day went really well, around 20 children attended the class, who ranged from four years old up to aged 12.

"It went really, really well."

The company will host a Beauty And The Beast-themed workshop at the pavilion on March 1 at 1pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Most Read

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Improved second-half display helps Nailsea & Tickenham get better of Ilminster rivals

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's win over Ilminster Town (pic Paul Harnden)

Hancorn pots way to 100th English Amateur Championship crown

Ben Hancorn in action during the English Amateur Snooker Championship final (pic Tai Chengzhe)

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Work begins on National Trust welcome centre

An artist’s impression of the visitor welcome hub. Picture: Tyntesfield
Drive 24