Pavilion hosts West End musicals workshop

Keziah J Watts of KJW Dance with students at the Jubilee Pavilion in Long Ashton.Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A fun-filled musicals workshop entertained children this month.

Bristol Pantomime Productions put on a West End Musicals dance workshop at Long Ashton Jubilee Pavilion, in Keedwell Hill, on February 1.

The workshop was hosted by Keziah J Watts of KJW Dance, who got children aged four to 12 dancing along to popular musical numbers on the day.

KJW Dance is based in the Saint George and Kingswood area in Bristol.

Bristol Pantomime Productions has hosted a variety of events at the community centre over the past few months, including Disney-inspired and after-school dance workshops.

A spokesman said: "The day went really well, around 20 children attended the class, who ranged from four years old up to aged 12.

"It went really, really well."

The company will host a Beauty And The Beast-themed workshop at the pavilion on March 1 at 1pm.