Calendar dedicated to ‘kind, warm and friendly’ biker nurse

Chilie Davies passed away two years ago due to cancer. Steph Robertson

Members of a 300-strong female biker group have modelled for a calendar to commemorate a former member from Pill who died two years ago.

Steph Robertson, founder of Bristol Biking Girls. Steph Robertson, founder of Bristol Biking Girls.

Chilie Davies worked as a nurse while being a much-loved member of Bristol Biker Girls before losing her battle with cancer.

The girls had planned to hold a ride-out to remember Chilie, but due to the coronavirus pandemic this was not feasible - so the group decided to organise a calendar.

Sophie April, shown, captured the images for the calendar dedicated to Chilie Davies. Sophie April, shown, captured the images for the calendar dedicated to Chilie Davies.

Bristol Biker Girls founder, Steph Robertson said: “She was kind, warm and friendly – always the one to check that everyone else was okay.

“We’re a really friendly group — if someone goes online and says that they need help with something or company on a ride, at least one woman will step forward. But Chilie stood out as someone who would look

To purchase the calendar visit @BristolBikingGirls on Instagram. All money raised will go towards ovarian cancer support group, Ovacome. To purchase the calendar visit @BristolBikingGirls on Instagram. All money raised will go towards ovarian cancer support group, Ovacome.

out for other people.”

Thirty-nine girls were snapped for the calendar, which was shot around the South West, by fellow rider Sophie April.

Hiba, a member of the Bristol Biking Girls group. Hiba, a member of the Bristol Biking Girls group.

Founder Steph was one of the models used for Chilie’s calendar and she admitted the experience took some of the girls out of their comfort zone.

She said: “Some of the women look super glamorous and they will not mind me saying that they would not normally spend so much time on their appearance.

“Usually it is a case of grabbing your motorbike kit and heading off to a beautiful place like Cheddar Gorge to relax.”

Each member, like Chilie, has a different story when joining the biking group.

Steph added: “Our members are from all walks of life and careers range from a dentist to a bus driver.

“All have different reasons for wanting to learn to ride, whether that is for the commute, mums seeking escapism or, in Chilie’s case, because she grew up with motorbikes on a farm.”

Calendars are available for £10 and can be purchased by following the group’s Instagram page @BristolBikingGirls for details.

All of the proceeds of the £10 calendar will go to Chilie’s preferred charity – ovarian cancer support group, Ovacome.